Kenneth E. Zwick 1935-2019
Together Again
Age 83, of East Rochester, died Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. He was born May 24, 1935 in Louisville to Urban and Alice (Ottle) Zwick. He retired as the plant manager for the J.C. Baxter Company in Minerva after 45 years of service. He is a member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Minerva, the Knights of Columbus, North Canton Eagles and a member of the Buckeye Allis Club. He graduated from Minerva High School.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn (Hupp) Zwick who died in 2013; daughter, Colleen Myers; three sisters, Mildred Frigyes, Grace Frigyes, Dorothy Zwick; brother, Donald Zwick and a granddaughter, Sarah Jane Myers. He is survived by three sons, Thomas (Lena) Zwick of Clinton, Terry (Judie) Zwick of Minerva, Kevin (Marcia) Zwick of Randolph; sister, Wanda Manley of Minerva; brother, Lawrence Zwick of Carrollton; eight grandchildren, Mandi (Scott) Alwine, Haylee Zwick, Jessica (Theo) Mote, Dean Myers, Samantha (Joe) Anderson, Taylor (Jake) Walter, Olivia Zwick and Mackenzie Zwick; two great grandsons, Wyatt Alwine and Urban Anderson.
A Mass of the Christian Burial will be Friday at 11:00 a.m. in St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Minerva with Fr. Victor Cinson as celebrant. Burial will be in Moultrie Chapel Cemetery. Calling hours will be Thursday 5-9 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home with a Wake Service at 9:00 p.m. Memorial donations can be made to St. Gabriel Catholic Church. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.
Gotschall-Hutchison
330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Feb. 20, 2019