Home

POWERED BY

Services
GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
For more information about
Kenneth Zwick
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
View Map
Wake
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
9:00 PM
GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
Minerva, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Zwick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth E. Zwick


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kenneth E. Zwick Obituary
Kenneth E. Zwick 1935-2019

Together Again

Age 83, of East Rochester, died Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. He was born May 24, 1935 in Louisville to Urban and Alice (Ottle) Zwick. He retired as the plant manager for the J.C. Baxter Company in Minerva after 45 years of service. He is a member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Minerva, the Knights of Columbus, North Canton Eagles and a member of the Buckeye Allis Club. He graduated from Minerva High School.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn (Hupp) Zwick who died in 2013; daughter, Colleen Myers; three sisters, Mildred Frigyes, Grace Frigyes, Dorothy Zwick; brother, Donald Zwick and a granddaughter, Sarah Jane Myers. He is survived by three sons, Thomas (Lena) Zwick of Clinton, Terry (Judie) Zwick of Minerva, Kevin (Marcia) Zwick of Randolph; sister, Wanda Manley of Minerva; brother, Lawrence Zwick of Carrollton; eight grandchildren, Mandi (Scott) Alwine, Haylee Zwick, Jessica (Theo) Mote, Dean Myers, Samantha (Joe) Anderson, Taylor (Jake) Walter, Olivia Zwick and Mackenzie Zwick; two great grandsons, Wyatt Alwine and Urban Anderson.

A Mass of the Christian Burial will be Friday at 11:00 a.m. in St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Minerva with Fr. Victor Cinson as celebrant. Burial will be in Moultrie Chapel Cemetery. Calling hours will be Thursday 5-9 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home with a Wake Service at 9:00 p.m. Memorial donations can be made to St. Gabriel Catholic Church. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.

Gotschall-Hutchison

330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
Download Now