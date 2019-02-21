|
Kenneth E. Zwick
A Mass of the Christian Burial will be Friday at 11:00 a.m. in St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Minerva with Fr. Victor Cinson as celebrant. Burial will be in Moultrie Chapel Cemetery. Calling hours will be Thursday 5-9 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home with a Wake Service at 9:00 p.m. Memorial donations can be made to St. Gabriel Catholic Church. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.
Gotschall-Hutchison
330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Feb. 21, 2019
