|
|
Kenneth Earl Hardesty
age 75, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019. He was a life resident of Canton, 1961 graduate of Glenwood High School and
retired from the Canton Police Department as a Sergeant after
25 years of service. Ken was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police McKinley Lodge #2 and the North Canton Eagles. His passion in life was riding his Harley and Chevrolets.
Survived by his daughter, Sherry (David) Mulcahey; son, Kenneth M. and Jody Hardesty; grandchildren, Kayla Hardesty and Brendon and Nathan Mulcahey; and sister, Gaylene Hardesty.
Friends may call Saturday, June 1st. from 3-4 p.m. at the North Canton Eagles followed by Fraternal Order of Police service and funeral service at 4 p.m. with Pastor Bryan George officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Crossroads Hospice or the Stark County Humane Society. Condolences may be made to:
www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell, 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on May 26, 2019