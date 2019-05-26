Home

Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
North Canton Eagles
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
4:00 PM
Kenneth Earl Hardesty

age 75, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019. He was a life resident of Canton, 1961 graduate of Glenwood High School and

retired from the Canton Police Department as a Sergeant after

25 years of service. Ken was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police McKinley Lodge #2 and the North Canton Eagles. His passion in life was riding his Harley and Chevrolets.

Survived by his daughter, Sherry (David) Mulcahey; son, Kenneth M. and Jody Hardesty; grandchildren, Kayla Hardesty and Brendon and Nathan Mulcahey; and sister, Gaylene Hardesty.

Friends may call Saturday, June 1st. from 3-4 p.m. at the North Canton Eagles followed by Fraternal Order of Police service and funeral service at 4 p.m. with Pastor Bryan George officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Crossroads Hospice or the Stark County Humane Society. Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell, 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on May 26, 2019
