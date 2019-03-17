Kenneth Eugene George



93 passed away peacefully of natural causes March 9, 2019, in Huntington Beach, Calif., where he had resided for the past five years. He was a longtime resident of Massillon and former owner of Ohio Car and Truck Leasing in Canton. He Proudly served in the U.S. Navy.



Preceded in death by his father, Lester S. George; mother, Velma B. (Wagner); loving wife, Helen Margaret (Baxter); daughter, Valorie Kay George; sisters, Betty McKnight, Gerry McDonald and brother, Lester George, Jr. He is survived by his daughter, Rhoda Sue Rohr and his beloved dog, Baxter of Huntington Beach Calif; sister, Janice Pelgar (Bill) and brothers, Samuel (Jay) and Will (Norma) George and many Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Friends. He was a Lifelong member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Massillon.



The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Friday at the funeral home at 11 a.m. and burial will follow at Sunset Hills Burial Park.



Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home



330-833-4839 Published in The Repository on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary