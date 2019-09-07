|
Kenneth F. "Bubba" Williamson, Sr
86, of Canton, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 in the comfort of his home. He was born in Lee, FL on June 29, 1933 to the late John and Ellen Williamson. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. Kenneth retired from Republic Storage Systems in 1991, following 37 years of employment. He enjoyed gardening and playing lottery tickets.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Kenneth Williamson, Jr.; and two daughters, Susan Mowls and Anne Williamson. He leaves his wife Mary Ann Williamson, whom he married in 1956; children, Paul E. (Annette) Williamson, Ellen M. (Jack) Converse, Michael C. (Denise) Williamson and Andrew A. Williamson; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Calling hours will be Monday from 6-8pm at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Funeral services will be private for the family. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Published in The Repository on Sept. 7, 2019