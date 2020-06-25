Kenneth G. Radcliff
Kenneth G. Radcliff, 78, of Louisville, OH, died on June 23, 2020 at Altercare Country Lawn nursing home in Navarre. He was born August 31, 1941 in Canton, son of Corda and Beulah (Wilson) Radcliff.
Ken is survived by his children, Kristie (Ken) Sigler, of Columbus, OH and Kyle (Sharon) Radcliff, of Chicago, IL; his former spouse, Penny (Myers) Radcliff of Louisville; and five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and older brother, Robert Radcliff. Ken graduated from Louisville High School in 1959, earned his teaching degree from Malone University, and his master's in counseling from the University of Akron. He taught junior high math and computers and coached high school basketball and baseball for Louisville City Schools, and then worked as a corporate IT trainer for Verizon Wireless, Ernst & Young, University Hospitals, and Harley Davidson through Mentor Technologies in Cleveland. He was a Sunday School teacher and active member of Mt. Pleasant Church of the Brethren. Ken always had an artist's eye, whether drawing as a teen, oil painting or cross stitching as an adult, or honing photography skills later in life. He couldn't resist the latest gadget and was a lifelong learner of technology. He enjoyed gardening and traveling to visit his kids. Sports were another great love and his dream trip was to the College World Series in 2011 with his family. He studied his Bible for hours in preparation for his Sunday School lessons, and it was the only book he read as dementia slowly took his mind and memories away.
A private memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 27th., at Mt. Pleasant Church of the Brethren. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Country Lawn and Absolute Hospice and the OSU anatomical donation program for their kindness and care. Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association at: www.alz.org
Published in The Repository on Jun. 25, 2020.