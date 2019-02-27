The Repository Obituaries
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
6:00 PM
Kenneth "Pops" Graden Sr.


Kenneth "Pops" Graden Sr. Obituary
Kenneth "Pops" Graden, Sr.

1937-2019

Age 81 of Massillon, went home to be with the LORD on February 25, 2019, after a courageous battle with an aggressive cancer. He fought as hard as he could for as long as he could. He was born in Ocala, Fla. on March 15, 1937; a son of the late DeRoy and Beatrice Graden. Pops was an avid sports fan. He loved the Cleveland Browns, The Ohio State, the Cleveland Cavs, and Massillon Tigers.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Jordan; his brother and sister; and his first wife, Oneida. Pops is survived by his wife, Rebecca Graden; sons, John "Bubba" Graden, Kenneth (Brenda) Graden II, and (SFC Retired) Robert (Shawnna) Wornstaff; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends. He will be forever missed.

Funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday March 1, 2019, in the Paquelet Funeral Home, with Rev. Scott Tuersley officiating. Calling hours will be held from 4-6 p.m. prior to the service on Friday also in the funeral home. Messages of support may be made at www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222

www.paquelet.com
Published in The Repository on Feb. 27, 2019
