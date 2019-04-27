|
Kenneth H. Mick 1931-2019
Age 87, entered Heaven's Gates, Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Aultman Compassionate Care Center, surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 11, 1931 to Ronald and Alta (Lippincott) Mick. He graduated from Minerva High School in 1949, as a proud member of the 49ers. He was a Dairy Farmer and Commercial Truck Driver working for many years with Minerva Wax Paper, Sohio and then BP. He was a member of the Malvern First Christian Church, where he was the official greeter and hugger and was a member of the Missions Board. He was a loving husband, father and friend to all. He was known for his endearing warmth and great smile that could lift your spirits, no matter what kind of day you were having.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann (Wallace) Mick, whom he married September 22, 1951; a daughter, Cathy E. Mick-Jennings of Malvern; a son, John (Denese Coneybeer) Mick of Wilmington, Delaware; three grandchildren, Kandace (Everett) Mick and Joshua (Everett) Mick of Alabama and Sethen (Everett) and Ashley Mick of Fla.; two great grandchildren, Violette and Sienna of Fla. He is preceded in death by a sister, Florence Mick and a brother, Ronald Mick.
A memorial service will be held Monday at 6:00 p.m. at the Malvern First Christian Church with Mr. Kenny Thomas officiating. Calling hours will be held 2 hours prior to the service from 4-6 p.m. The family would like to thank the church family at Malvern First Christian Church and Aultman Compassionate Care for all of their kindness and special care. In lieu of flowers the family would encourage memorial contributions be made to either of them.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 27, 2019