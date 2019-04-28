|
|
|
Kenneth H. Mick
A memorial service will be held Monday at 6:00 p.m. at the Malvern First Christian Church with Mr. Kenny Thomas officiating. Calling hours will be held 2 hours prior to the service from 4-6 p.m. The family would like to thank the church family at Malvern First Christian Church and Aultman Compassionate Care for all of their kindness and special care. In lieu of flowers the family would encourage memorial contributions be made to either of them.
Gotschall-Hutchison
330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More