Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Mick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth H. Mick

Obituary Flowers

Kenneth H. Mick Obituary
Kenneth H. Mick

A memorial service will be held Monday at 6:00 p.m. at the Malvern First Christian Church with Mr. Kenny Thomas officiating. Calling hours will be held 2 hours prior to the service from 4-6 p.m. The family would like to thank the church family at Malvern First Christian Church and Aultman Compassionate Care for all of their kindness and special care. In lieu of flowers the family would encourage memorial contributions be made to either of them.

Gotschall-Hutchison

330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.