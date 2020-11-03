1/1
KENNETH HAROLD BRAUN
Kenneth Harold Braun

Born January 16, 1944, died in his home surrounded by family on October 27, 2020. Ken was born in Massillon, Ohio, and worked as a Combustion Engineer at Republic Steel and LTV Steel. After Republic closed, he worked at St. Mary's School and church as a Maintenance Engineer. He attended St. Mary's School and graduated in June of 1962 from Central High School. On November 3, 1962 he married his wife, the former Marsha Phallen. Ken and Marsha moved to Florida in 1996 and reside in Vero Beach. Ken was a lifetime member of the Massillon Council 554 K of C.

Ken is survived by his wife, Marsha Phallen; children: Robert (Bob) Braun, Debra Braun Negulici (Rick Dilly) and Karen Braun Mason (Jade); five grandsons and six great grandchildren. Siblings include: Ronald (Linda) Braun, Becky (Tom) Price, Roseanne Basham, Mary Jo (John) Climo; and cousin, Dan Braun (Pam).

A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, November 5th., from 10:00 – 12:00 at Paquelet Funeral Home, 1100 Wales Rd. N.E., Massillon, OH. For more details see: www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home, 330-833-3222

Published in The Repository on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
