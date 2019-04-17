|
Kenneth J. Knotts, Sr.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave NW, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Funeral services will follow at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel, at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Les Peine officiating. Burial to follow the service at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens in North Canton. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a . Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 17, 2019
