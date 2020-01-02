|
Dr. Kenneth John Pakenham
73, of North Canton, passed away peacefully on Dec. 29, 2019. Ken joined the English Department at The University of Akron where he taught Linguistics and English as a Second Language and served as Director of the English Language Institute. He retired in 2010 as Associate Professor Emeritus.
Calling hours are 4-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at the Arnold & Shriver Funeral Home, 4817 Cleveland Avenue, Canton, OH 44709. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 515 48th St., NW, Canton, OH 44709, with guests received an hour before the service. Please sign the guest book at: arnoldfuneralhome.com
Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home
330-455-0349
Published in The Repository on Jan. 2, 2020