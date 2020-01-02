The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home
4817 Cleveland Ave., N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
330-455-0349
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home
4817 Cleveland Ave., N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mark's Episcopal Church
515 48th St., NW
Canton, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mark's Episcopal Church
515 48th St., NW
Canton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Pakenham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Kenneth John Pakenham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Kenneth John Pakenham Obituary
Dr. Kenneth John Pakenham

73, of North Canton, passed away peacefully on Dec. 29, 2019. Ken joined the English Department at The University of Akron where he taught Linguistics and English as a Second Language and served as Director of the English Language Institute. He retired in 2010 as Associate Professor Emeritus.

Calling hours are 4-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at the Arnold & Shriver Funeral Home, 4817 Cleveland Avenue, Canton, OH 44709. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 515 48th St., NW, Canton, OH 44709, with guests received an hour before the service. Please sign the guest book at: arnoldfuneralhome.com

Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home

330-455-0349
Published in The Repository on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home
Download Now