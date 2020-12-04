1/1
Kenneth L. Judd Sr.
1936 - 2020
Kenneth L. Judd, Sr.

84, of Perry Township, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family following a courageous battle of cancer. He was born in Elton on September 5, 1936 to the late Emanuel and Mary (Everett) Judd and married Geneva Dolney on October 10, 1959 and she survives. He retired from Iron City Sash & Door following 46 years. He enjoyed camping and fishing at the river, bowling, softball, woodworking, gardening, playing cards, scratching lottery tickets as well as spending time with his family and playing fetch with his buddy, Maddox.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, William, George, Raymond, Robert and Vernon; and sisters, Edna Moder, Mabel Hostetler, Grace Fahrni and Sis Judd. In addition to his wife, he is survived by children, Kenneth Jr., Tim (Cindy) and Jennifer, all of Perry Township; a grandson, Justin (Nicole) of Perry Township.

Graveside services will be held on Monday at 1:00 p.m. at Brookfield Cemetery with Pastor William Andrick officiating. Friends may call on Sunday from 2-4:00 p.m. at the Spidell Funeral Home in Brewster where masks are mandatory and social distancing will occur. The family would like to thank Drs Leonard Tamburro and William Duggan and the staff of Mercy Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mercy Hospice.

Spidell - Brewster

330-767-3737

www.spidellfuneral.com

Published in The Repository on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Spidell Funeral Homes, Inc.
DEC
7
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Brookfield Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Spidell Funeral Homes, Inc.
209 Chestnut Street, N.W.
Brewster, OH 44613
(330) 767-3737
Memories & Condolences
