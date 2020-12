Kenneth L.Judd, Sr.Graveside services will be held on Monday at 1:00 p.m. at Brookfield Cemetery with Pastor William Andrick officiating. Friends may call on Sunday from 2-4:00 p.m. at the Spidell Funeral Home in Brewster where masks are mandatory and social distancing will occur. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mercy Hospice.Spidell - Brewster330-767-3737