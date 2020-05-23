Grandpa, where do I begin. Thank you for you and grandma taking care of me when I was little. Gramps thanks for all the stories who I will return into future generations. Thank you for your service. Happy anniversary to you an grandma. I love you both so much. I'm glad you are both together finally. Take care us down here n watch over us! ❤ Until we see each other again. God speed sir. Salute!

Abby

Grandchild