Kenneth L. Radtka
1925 - 2020
Kenneth L. Radtka

Age 94, of Massillon, Ohio passed away on Friday morning, May 22, 2020. He was born June 22, 1925 in Massillon to the late Fred and Mary (Dunbar) Radtka. Kenneth was a U.S. Army veteran of WWII and retired from the Timken Company after 40 years and six months service. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Massillon. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, NASCAR, and working at the Massillon Rec Center.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline; daughter, Judy; and brothers, Herman, Robert, and John. He is survived by his sons, Kenny (Nancy), Radtka, John Radtka, and Paul (Kelly) Radtka; twelve grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren.

A private viewing and graveside service is planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.Arrangements are under the direction of Karlo-Libby Funeral Home.

Published in The Repository on May 23, 2020.
May 22, 2020
Grandpa, where do I begin. Thank you for you and grandma taking care of me when I was little. Gramps thanks for all the stories who I will return into future generations. Thank you for your service. Happy anniversary to you an grandma. I love you both so much. I'm glad you are both together finally. Take care us down here n watch over us! ❤ Until we see each other again. God speed sir. Salute!
Abby
Grandchild
