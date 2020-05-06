Kenneth M. Miller
1950 - 2020
Kenneth M. Miller

69, of Jackson Township, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020. Ken was born on June 12, 1950 in Canton, the son of the late Don & Miriam (Baxter) Miller. He was a 1968 graduate of Glenwood High School. Ken received his degree in Computer Electronic Sciences. While living in California he was a computer engineer for multiple companies. Ken was actively involved in Boy Scout Troop #28 for six years. He was an avid bowler and bowled on many leagues while out in California. He was also a former member of Lowell U.C.C.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Larry D. Miller; and aunts & uncles, Ray & Naomi Kinser, Joe & Joyce Miller, Catherine & Robert Sabo, Chuck & Pauline Miller and Jack & Ruth Miller. He is survived by his sister, Carol Miller; nephew, Justin Miller; niece, Tracy Miller-Pierce; great niece, Ashley Miller; and special friends, Patricia Hyatt, Christen Hyatt & Robyn Rowles.

There will be no services or calling hours. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association at www2.heart.org. Messages of comfort and support may be sent to the family at

www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

(330) 833-3222

Published in The Repository on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
