Kenneth M. Miller69, of Jackson Township, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020. Ken was born on June 12, 1950 in Canton, the son of the late Don & Miriam (Baxter) Miller. He was a 1968 graduate of Glenwood High School. Ken received his degree in Computer Electronic Sciences. While living in California he was a computer engineer for multiple companies. Ken was actively involved in Boy Scout Troop #28 for six years. He was an avid bowler and bowled on many leagues while out in California. He was also a former member of Lowell U.C.C.Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Larry D. Miller; and aunts & uncles, Ray & Naomi Kinser, Joe & Joyce Miller, Catherine & Robert Sabo, Chuck & Pauline Miller and Jack & Ruth Miller. He is survived by his sister, Carol Miller; nephew, Justin Miller; niece, Tracy Miller-Pierce; great niece, Ashley Miller; and special friends, Patricia Hyatt, Christen Hyatt & Robyn Rowles.There will be no services or calling hours. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association at www2.heart.org . Messages of comfort and support may be sent to the family atPaquelet Funeral Home & Crematory(330) 833-3222