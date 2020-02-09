Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Worley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth M. Worley


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth M. Worley Obituary
Kenneth M. Worley

"Together Again"

age 89 died Friday. Born in Bristol, Virginia, he had lived in Canton most of his life. He was retired from General Motors, member of the First Christian Church, and had played professional baseball for the Brooklyn Dodgers Organization.

Preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Gloria Worley and sisters, Cleo Harmon and Pansy Rutherford. Survived by his sons, Erik (Joan) Worley and Kenneth Worley II, grandchildren, Julie and Mark Worley and a brother, William (Brenda) Worley. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Aultman Hospital for their compassionate care.

Services will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Lamiell Funeral Home with Pastor Amy Downard officiating. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. Friends may call Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to: www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -