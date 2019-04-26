Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Louisville Eagles
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Manley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth "Kenny" Manley


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kenneth "Kenny" Manley Obituary
Kenneth "Kenny" Manley

62, passed away on April 24, 2019. He was born May 23, 1956. Kenny was preceded in death by his parents, Janet and Bill Manley; brothers, Ronnie and Chuck; sisters, Patty Wagner and Sandy Curlutu. Kenny is survived by his six children; nine grandkids; three great-grandkids; two sisters, Candi and Vick; two furbabies, Mugsy and Buddy. Kenny was all the nieces and nephews favorite uncle. He was the life of the party and will be greatly missed.

There will be a memorial service on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Louisville Eagles with Rev. Thomas Blake officiating.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.