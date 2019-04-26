|
|
Kenneth "Kenny" Manley
62, passed away on April 24, 2019. He was born May 23, 1956. Kenny was preceded in death by his parents, Janet and Bill Manley; brothers, Ronnie and Chuck; sisters, Patty Wagner and Sandy Curlutu. Kenny is survived by his six children; nine grandkids; three great-grandkids; two sisters, Candi and Vick; two furbabies, Mugsy and Buddy. Kenny was all the nieces and nephews favorite uncle. He was the life of the party and will be greatly missed.
There will be a memorial service on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Louisville Eagles with Rev. Thomas Blake officiating.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 26, 2019