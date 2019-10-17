|
Kenneth Marosell
83, of North Canton passed away on Oct. 15, 2019. Kenneth was born in New York, N.Y., on March 24, 1936 to the late John and Lena Maroselli. He was the owner/operator of Midwest Region Associates and Tinker Jack's Vacuum for 40+ years.
Preceded in death by his loving wife, Eileen Marosell and aunt, Grace Stivers. He is survived by his children, Donna (Keith) Sherer, Lori Marosell Douglas and Kenneth R. Marosell; grandchildren, Brian, Jordan, Steven, Nicholas, Kaitlyn and Melissa; five great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara Maroselli Edwards; many other loving family and friends.
Funeral service will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 19, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON CHAPEL with Pastor Bill Davis officiating. Family and friends may visit from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday prior to the service. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Oct. 17, 2019