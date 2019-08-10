Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
330-488-0222
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
the East Canton Church of God
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
the East Canton Church of God
Resources
More Obituaries for KENNETH KENDALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KENNETH P. KENDALL


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KENNETH P. KENDALL Obituary
Kenneth P. Kendall

Age 68, of East Canton, claimed his reserved seat in Heaven on Thursday August 8, 2019. He spent most of his life living, working and laughing. He was born June 1, 1951 in Canton, the youngest of six children to the late Frederick and Geneva (Edwards) Kendall. Ken was a 1970 graduate of Canton South High School and proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. He was formerly employed by Stark Ceramics and the Army Corps of Engineers. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers, Lynn and Raymond Kendall.

Ken is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Sheila Dianne (Talkington); two daughters, Angela (Andrew) Ashbaucher and Julie (Joshua) Wolf; six grandchildren, Ian, Kendall, Piper, Kasper, Norah and Von; two brothers, Gary (Etta Jean) and Carroll (Becky) Kendall; one sister, Karen Kendall; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.

Funeral services will be Monday August 12, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the East Canton Church of God with Chaplain Steve Kimbrel officiating. Friends and family will be received two hours before services on Monday at the church (1-3 p.m.). Please consider donating to the in Ken's honor in lieu of flowers. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at: www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Sanders, 330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KENNETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now