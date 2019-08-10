|
Kenneth P. Kendall
Age 68, of East Canton, claimed his reserved seat in Heaven on Thursday August 8, 2019. He spent most of his life living, working and laughing. He was born June 1, 1951 in Canton, the youngest of six children to the late Frederick and Geneva (Edwards) Kendall. Ken was a 1970 graduate of Canton South High School and proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. He was formerly employed by Stark Ceramics and the Army Corps of Engineers. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers, Lynn and Raymond Kendall.
Ken is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Sheila Dianne (Talkington); two daughters, Angela (Andrew) Ashbaucher and Julie (Joshua) Wolf; six grandchildren, Ian, Kendall, Piper, Kasper, Norah and Von; two brothers, Gary (Etta Jean) and Carroll (Becky) Kendall; one sister, Karen Kendall; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.
Funeral services will be Monday August 12, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the East Canton Church of God with Chaplain Steve Kimbrel officiating. Friends and family will be received two hours before services on Monday at the church (1-3 p.m.). Please consider donating to the in Ken's honor in lieu of flowers. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at: www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Sanders, 330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on Aug. 10, 2019