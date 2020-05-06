Kenneth Paul Bandiage 83, youngest child of the late Edward and Elizabeth "Libby" Lyons Bandi, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, following a period of declining health. Ken was born in Steubenville, Ohio on May 3,1936 and moved to Canton at three years of age. He attended Belle Stone Elementary School and was a 1955 graduate of McKinley High School, where he was on the basketball team coached by the legendary Herman "Bup" Rearick, and also played baseball and football. Ken attended the Ohio State University, then played baseball for the Pittsburgh Pirates organization for three years until being drafted into the Army. He served in the 8th U.S. Army Honor Guard, stationed in Seoul, Korea. In 1961. He married the former Bonita Ann Morena at St. Peter Catholic Church in Canton. They raised three sons and enjoyed 53 years of marriage together until her passing in 2015. He worked several years as a barber, then retired from Terminix International after 26 years of employment. In 1992, Ken was enshrined in the Stark County Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame. Ken enjoyed all sports, and he and Bonnie loved playing golf at Shady Hollow Country Club where they were former members. For 49 years, they enjoyed semi-annual trips to Las Vegas. Ken was a member of St. Joan of Arc Parish.Ken is survived by his son, Brian of Cleveland; twin sons, Jim and Jeff (Amy) of Canton; and grandson, Nicholas of Louisville. In addition, he is survived by sister, Katherine Hoffman; sister-in-law, Sue Bandi Stone (Jim), both of Florida; nephews and nieces :Brett, Bart and Beth Bandi, Denny Deffenbaugh, Sherry Hanson, Susan DiFrancesca, Glenda Bennetts, David and Dennis Morena, Debra Morena Armstrong; and many great and great-great nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Bonnie in 2015; brother, Dr. Robert Bandi (2006); brothers-in-law, Nicholas (2003) and James (2007) Morena.A Mass will be held in his honor at St. Joan of Arc Parish at a later date. His cremated remains will be inurned at Calvary Cemetery.Rossi, (330)492-5830