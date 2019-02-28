|
Kenneth Paul McCall, Sr.
Age 87, of Waynesburg, departed this life on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. He was born August 5, 1931 in East Liverpool, a son of the late Albert and Marie (Bach) McCall. Ken retired from the U. S. Air Force in 1973 as a Master Sgt, after serving for 21 years. He was a Veteran of the Korean War, and completed many tours in both Asia and Europe as a pilot and flight engineer. Following his military career, he became the owner/operator of Custom Shelter Maintenance in Greenville, SC. In 2006 he returned to Ohio, residing first in Salineville and then Waynesburg. He faithfully attended the First United Presbyterian Church here and was a member of Sandy Valley American Legion Post #432. Besides his parents, Ken was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Dorothy H. McCall; and a daughter, Sheila.
Left to mourn his passing is his wife, Sally Patterson McCall; his son, Kenneth P. McCall, Jr.; and two daughters, Susan M. (Bill) Greene, and Karen P. (Rick) Schulz. He will be sadly missed by eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren…and all of the Patterson family, immediate and extended, who welcomed him in and loved him dearly.
A Memorial Service will be held Sat. at 2 p.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with Pastor Joseph Svancara officiating. As a 32nd Degree Mason, Ken's wishes would be that in lieu of flowers, contributions could be made to the , 3229 Burnet Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45229. Condolences may be sent to:
www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Gordon, (330) 866-9425
Published in The Repository on Feb. 28, 2019