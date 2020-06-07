Kenneth R.
Gibson
50 years old, passed away May 25, 2020. Born May 28, 1969.
Survived by his parents, Scott and Jeanne Gibson; sister, Valerie ( Gibson) Bartlett; fiance', Deborah Yahnert and children;
nephews and nieces.
Graduated Glen Oak 1987; and attended Stark State. Kenneth was self
employed.
Gibson
50 years old, passed away May 25, 2020. Born May 28, 1969.
Survived by his parents, Scott and Jeanne Gibson; sister, Valerie ( Gibson) Bartlett; fiance', Deborah Yahnert and children;
nephews and nieces.
Graduated Glen Oak 1987; and attended Stark State. Kenneth was self
employed.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 7, 2020.