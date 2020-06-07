Or Copy this URL to Share

Kenneth R.



Gibson



50 years old, passed away May 25, 2020. Born May 28, 1969.



Survived by his parents, Scott and Jeanne Gibson; sister, Valerie ( Gibson) Bartlett; fiance', Deborah Yahnert and children;



nephews and nieces.



Graduated Glen Oak 1987; and attended Stark State. Kenneth was self



employed.



