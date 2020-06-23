Kenneth R. Lyons
Age 89, passed away on Sunday morning June 21, 2020. He was born in St. Clairsville, Ohio on Aug. 12, 1930 to the late Albert and Hazel Lyons. He is survived by his loving wife, Ludy, who he was married to for 67 years. He was a McKinley High School graduate where he excelled in many sports. After high school, he served in the United States Air Force where he earned The National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. He was part of the Laredo Air Force Base 1954 Championship Football Team. He was very well known in Stark County in the automotive industry. He was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Ken was extremely proud of all his kids and never missed supporting them in all their sports. His family was everything to him and a friend to all.
He is survived by four children, Jo Ann Meister (Rob), Paula Ohman, Kenny Lyons (Laura) and Susan VanAlmen (Todd); 11 grandchildren that were his pride and joy, Kristina and Kelli Ohman, Jennifer Janson (Jesse), Andrea Wild (Vitek), Alex Lyons (Melissa), Timmy Herstine (Brittney Ali), Holly Lewis (Chris), Josie Lyons, Bekah and Emily Tetzloff and Brevonta VanAlmen; and his 11 great-grandchildren, Adrianna, Conner, Nicolas, Braydan, Brody, Jacob, Benjamin, Joey, Victoria, Brock and Eleanor. Preceded in death by his parents; two sisters; one brother and great-grandchild, Steven Sancic, and a world of friends.
Calling hours will be Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Heitger Funeral Home in Jackson Twp. Funeral services will begin at 12 Noon with burial to follow at Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care in Green. The family is forever grateful to his nurse, Kim and his aides, Ashley and Jimmy of Crossroads for their kindness and compassion during this difficult time. Please leave condolences at www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel 330-830-0148
Age 89, passed away on Sunday morning June 21, 2020. He was born in St. Clairsville, Ohio on Aug. 12, 1930 to the late Albert and Hazel Lyons. He is survived by his loving wife, Ludy, who he was married to for 67 years. He was a McKinley High School graduate where he excelled in many sports. After high school, he served in the United States Air Force where he earned The National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. He was part of the Laredo Air Force Base 1954 Championship Football Team. He was very well known in Stark County in the automotive industry. He was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Ken was extremely proud of all his kids and never missed supporting them in all their sports. His family was everything to him and a friend to all.
He is survived by four children, Jo Ann Meister (Rob), Paula Ohman, Kenny Lyons (Laura) and Susan VanAlmen (Todd); 11 grandchildren that were his pride and joy, Kristina and Kelli Ohman, Jennifer Janson (Jesse), Andrea Wild (Vitek), Alex Lyons (Melissa), Timmy Herstine (Brittney Ali), Holly Lewis (Chris), Josie Lyons, Bekah and Emily Tetzloff and Brevonta VanAlmen; and his 11 great-grandchildren, Adrianna, Conner, Nicolas, Braydan, Brody, Jacob, Benjamin, Joey, Victoria, Brock and Eleanor. Preceded in death by his parents; two sisters; one brother and great-grandchild, Steven Sancic, and a world of friends.
Calling hours will be Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Heitger Funeral Home in Jackson Twp. Funeral services will begin at 12 Noon with burial to follow at Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care in Green. The family is forever grateful to his nurse, Kim and his aides, Ashley and Jimmy of Crossroads for their kindness and compassion during this difficult time. Please leave condolences at www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel 330-830-0148
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 23, 2020.