Kenneth R. Paulus
1945 - 2020
Kenneth R. Paulus

75, went home to be with Jesus on Oct. 20th, 2020, following an extended illness. He was born in Canton, Ohio on July 14th, 1945 to Roy and Lily Paulus. He helped start the Perry Police Department, worked at Timken for 40 years; and was an Army National Guard Veteran. Kenneth attended Grace Fellowship Church, in Canton. He was dedicated to God and his family.

He is survived by his wife, Karen Paulus of 48 years and their children, Linda and Jim Hale of Canton, Karen Thompkins of South Carolina, Ashley Paulus of Canton; six grandchildren.

He was cremated at Heritage Funeral home.

Published in The Repository on Nov. 15, 2020.
