|
|
Kenneth R. "Kenny" Smith
age 75 of Canton, Ohio died suddenly from a cardiac arrest on Sunday July 7, 2019 while camping. He was born on July 11, 1943 in Massillon to the late Darwin and Helen (Custer) Smith. Kenny was an Army veteran serving in Germany. He was a member of the North Canton Eagles and B.P.O.E. He was retired from Mathie Supply in North Canton. Following retirement, he worked with Tim as a handyman. Kenny will be remembered as our "go-to" guy and "wagon master."
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, David Smith. Kenny is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Connie (Bryson) Smith, many dear relatives, and many friends who are heartbroken by his passing.
No calling hours or services are planned. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on July 14, 2019