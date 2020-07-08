Kenneth Ray McPeek
passed away on June 25 at the age of 86. He now joins his wife Nancy, who passed in 2012. He was a devoted husband and father, and dedicated to serving his community. Ken was an exceptional person - he possessed unerring integrity, a generous heart, and a desire to see the best in everyone and every situation, embodying the opening lines of Desiderata, which hung on his wall. "Go placidly amid the noise and haste, and remember what peace there may be in silence. As far as possible, without surrender, be on good terms with all persons." Ken was a passionate appreciator of classical music, and he and Nancy were committed patrons of the arts in the Canton area and beyond. He also possessed an uncommon physical toughness and vigor, and remained ready and eager for physical challenges and outdoor adventures throughout his years. Ken was born in Canton, OH on October 25, 1933, the third child of parents Charles and Hazel McPeek. He spent his youth in the Canton area, and graduated from Hoover High School in North Canton. He then attended Case Western Reserve University, where he played football. After college, he worked in New York, and then Washington, D.C., where he met his future wife Nancy Hislop. After getting married, he took a job with the Hoover Company and returned to New York before moving back to North Canton, where he and Nancy raised three boys, Scott, Kevin, and Brian. Ken continued to work at the Hoover Company in various management roles for 43 years before retiring.
Ken and Nancy were extremely active and involved community members, and held numerous roles in organizations throughout Stark County. Ken's contributions included terms on the Plain Local School Board, the United Way of Stark County, the North Canton YMCA, and the YMCA of Central Stark County. In retirement, Ken and Nancy found the time to immerse themselves in another passion - world travel. They traveled extensively, visiting all 7 continents, 58 countries, and all 50 states, finding joy and fascination in other cultures, arts, music, landscapes, wildlife, and most importantly, connections with people.
Ken is survived by his three sons, and six grandchildren, who miss him deeply.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 11 at 11 am at St. Mark's Episcopal church, which he attended for over 50 years. Due to current health guidelines, attendance will necessarily be limited, so please contact Kevin McPeek if interested in attending: kmcpeek@gmail.com. The service will be also be live-streamed at 11 am here: https://www.facebook.com/stmarks.canton
. Memories and photos can be viewed and shared online at https://www.mykeeper.com/profile/KenMcpeek/
. Memories and thoughts can also be shared at arnoldfuneralhome.com
Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver
330-455-0349