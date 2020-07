Kenneth Ray McPeekMemorial service Saturday, July 11 at 11 am at St. Mark's Episcopal church. Due to current health guidelines, attendance will necessarily be limited, so please contact Kevin McPeek if interested in attending: kmcpeek@gmail.com. The service will be also be live-streamed at 11 am here: https://www.facebook.com/stmarks.canton Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver330-455-0349