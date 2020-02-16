|
Kenneth V. Sterling
Age 64, of Canton, passed away Friday Feb. 14, 2020 in Aultman Compassionate Care. He was born March 3, 1955 in Elkins, W.Va., to the late Verl and Ramona (Garvin) Sterling. Kenneth was a 1973 graduate of Oakwood High School and retired from The Timken Company after 30 years of service. He was an accomplished musician playing and singing in multiple area bands and enjoyed antique/ classic cars.
He is survived by his wife, Pam S. (Walters) to whom he was married 44 years; two daughters, Melissa (Joseph) Budinski and Rachel (Lonnie) Mills; four grandchildren, Emmalee and Joey Budinski, Odessa and Sedona Mills; one brother, Michael (Terri) Sterling.
Funeral services will be Tuesday Feb. 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton with Gene Carter officiating. Burial in Henry Warstler Cemetery. Friends and family will be received one hour before services on Tuesday (12-1 p.m.). Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 16, 2020