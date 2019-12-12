Home

Kenneth W. Keiner Obituary
Kenneth W. Keiner

68, of North Canton passed away unexpectedly on December 9, 2019. Kenneth was born in Canton, Ohio on June 11, 1951 to the late Walter and Marjorie Keiner. He retired from the Hoover Co., was an avid Hoover High School football and wrestling supporter and loved classic cars and music.

He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years Star Keiner; sons Todd (Deidra) Keiner and Anthony Keiner; grandchildren Olivia Keiner, Dylan Keiner and Kaitlin Hostetter Keiner; brother Ernest (Darlene) Keiner and sister Pamela (Dennis) Lanier.

A private family service will take place. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Hoover High School Athletic Dept. 525 7th St. NE North Canton, Ohio 44720.

www.reedfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Repository on Dec. 12, 2019
