Kenny R. Walkup Sr.
Age 74, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, January 20, 2020. He was born in Quinwood, W.Va. on January 7, 1946.
He married Juanita "Sue" Rose on July 6, 1968 and they share almost 52 years together.
A Celebration of Kenny's life will be held at the Paquelet Funeral Home on, Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. Reverend Kenny Walkup Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. and 1 hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Rose Hill Memory Gardens. Donations will be collected and presented as a scholarship in Kenny's honor to a WHS student this spring at the WHS Honors Banquet. Checks should be made payable to "Kenny Walkup". For full obituary go to
www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Jan. 22, 2020