Kermit C. Elkins 1946-2019
age 72, of Canton, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019. He was born Oct. 4, 1946 in Pikeville, KY, a son of the late Carl and Ferbie (Sweeney) Elkins, and had been a Canton resident most of his life. He was the retired owner of Kermit's Sandblasting and Painting, and prior to that worked for Kenmore Construction. Kermit was a member of Teamster's Local #92.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Sharon L. Elkins, on May 5, 2019, a daughter, Sherry Lee, a sister, Norma Marie Judy, and three brothers, Mike, Danny, and Ray Elkins. Kermit is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Catherine (Curtis) Wright and Peggy (Troy) Hysong; five grandchildren, Alexandria and Isabelle Hysong, Samantha Love, Jennifer and Christopher Wright; two sisters, Yvonne Kanyuch and Jean Dunn; six brothers, Charles (Nancy) Elkins, Troy Elkins, Paul Elkins, Bud (Marsha) Elkins, John "Steve" (Jane) Elkins, and Gary (Dianne) Webb; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Sat. at 10 a.m. in St. James Catholic Church in Waynesburg with Fr. Joseph Zamary as Celebrant. Friends may call Friday 6-8 p.m. at the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia. Interment will be in Magnolia Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Kermit's memory may be made to the , Finance Dept., 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on July 18, 2019