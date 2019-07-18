Home

POWERED BY

Services
Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
(330) 866-9425
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
Waynesburg, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kermit Elkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kermit C. Elkins


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kermit C. Elkins Obituary
Kermit C. Elkins 1946-2019

age 72, of Canton, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019. He was born Oct. 4, 1946 in Pikeville, KY, a son of the late Carl and Ferbie (Sweeney) Elkins, and had been a Canton resident most of his life. He was the retired owner of Kermit's Sandblasting and Painting, and prior to that worked for Kenmore Construction. Kermit was a member of Teamster's Local #92.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Sharon L. Elkins, on May 5, 2019, a daughter, Sherry Lee, a sister, Norma Marie Judy, and three brothers, Mike, Danny, and Ray Elkins. Kermit is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Catherine (Curtis) Wright and Peggy (Troy) Hysong; five grandchildren, Alexandria and Isabelle Hysong, Samantha Love, Jennifer and Christopher Wright; two sisters, Yvonne Kanyuch and Jean Dunn; six brothers, Charles (Nancy) Elkins, Troy Elkins, Paul Elkins, Bud (Marsha) Elkins, John "Steve" (Jane) Elkins, and Gary (Dianne) Webb; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Sat. at 10 a.m. in St. James Catholic Church in Waynesburg with Fr. Joseph Zamary as Celebrant. Friends may call Friday 6-8 p.m. at the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia. Interment will be in Magnolia Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Kermit's memory may be made to the , Finance Dept., 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon (330-866-9425
Published in The Repository on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now