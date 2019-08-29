|
Kerry Donnail Boles, Sr.
age 53 of Canton, OH, passed away suddenly Sunday, August 25, 2019. He was born on June 22, 1966 in Canton, to Jerry, Sr. and Earnestine (Johnson) Boles. Donnail will always be remembered for his sense of humor, caring attitude, and his love of music.
He leaves behind to cherish those memories, his children: Keri Boles-Coffman, Kayle Boles, Kerry Boles, Jr.: five grandchildren; siblings: Cynthia
(Michael) Burnley, Jerry Boles, Terry Boles, Gerry Boles, Shalonda Foster, Janita (Floyd) Boles-
Cochrane, Derry Boles, Jerry Boles Jr., Essie Boles; parents, Jerry Sr. and
Earnestine Boles; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends.
There are no calling hours or services planned. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North
Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 29, 2019