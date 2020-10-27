Kerry Louis Saunders
72, of New Philadelphia, formerly of North Canton, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020, at Hennis Care Center in Dover. Born in Canton on June 22, 1948, a son of the late Louis and Audrey (Danner) Saunders. He retired in 2001 as a regional sales manager for Consolodated Freightways. Kerry served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. Kerry enjoyed raising show cattle and was a member of the Ohio and National Simmental Associations. He was also a long time softball and baseball coach.
Survived by wife of 50 years Pam S (Aiken) Saunders; 2 daughters Felisa (Keith) Cool, of New Philadelphia, Niki (Chris) Werntz, of Coshocton; 1 son KC (Sara) Saunders, of Avon Lake; 1 sister Carole (Ken) Atkinson as well as 6 grandchildren Konnor Cool, Koby Cool, Peyton Werntz, Maguire Werntz, Jack Saunders and Hudson Saunders.
A celebration of life gathering will be held on June 22, 2021, times and location will be announced at a later date. The family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
