Pam, I am so sorry hearing about Kerry’s passing. I did not get to see him after Alzheimer’s took over his body, so my memories of him revolve around a well kept highly bred beef rancher who was so into his family. There are clients you meet and forget and then there is Kerry. I always enjoyed treating your cows, big dogs and catching up on families when I came to the farm. Will always remember the funny peeing “heifer”. Pam you are in my prayers in this hard time. Take Care Dr Jim

Jim Honigford

Friend