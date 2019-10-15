|
Keturah Viola (Wagler) Miller
age 90, wife of Daniel L. Miller entered into rest Sunday, October 13, 2019 at their home in Uniontown, Ohio surrounded by her family. She was born in Montgomery, IN. on January 4, 1929 to the late Harvey and Susanna Wagler; and is survived by her husband, Daniel L.; and six children, Walter (Wilma) Miller of Minerva, OH, Norman (Martha) Miller of Roodhouse, IL, Raymond (Ada) Miller of Uniontown, OH, Stephen (Laura) Miller of Chesterville, OH, Christina (Sam) Yoder of Taylorsville, NC, Dennis (Kelli) Miller of Uniontown OH; 33 grandchildren; 82 great-grandchildren; brother, Roman Wagler; and a sister, Esther Gingerich. She was preceded in death by six brothers; one sister; and four grandchildren
Friends may call Tuesday, October 15th from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 pm at the Hartville Conservative Mennonite Church, 10547 Market Ave., Uniontown, OH. 44685. Funeral services Wednesday, October 16th at 10:00 am at the same location. Burial will take place at the Pleasant View Amish/Mennonite Cemetery.
(Hopkins Lawver, UNIONTOWN, 330-733-6271)
www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in The Repository on Oct. 15, 2019