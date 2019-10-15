Home

Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hartville Conservative Mennonite Church
10547 Market Ave.
Uniontown, OH
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hartville Conservative Mennonite Church
10547 Market Ave.
Uniontown, OH
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Hartville Conservative Mennonite Church
10547 Market Ave
Uniontown, OH
Keturah Viola (Wagler) Miller


1929 - 2019
Keturah Viola (Wagler) Miller Obituary
Keturah Viola (Wagler) Miller

age 90, wife of Daniel L. Miller entered into rest Sunday, October 13, 2019 at their home in Uniontown, Ohio surrounded by her family. She was born in Montgomery, IN. on January 4, 1929 to the late Harvey and Susanna Wagler; and is survived by her husband, Daniel L.; and six children, Walter (Wilma) Miller of Minerva, OH, Norman (Martha) Miller of Roodhouse, IL, Raymond (Ada) Miller of Uniontown, OH, Stephen (Laura) Miller of Chesterville, OH, Christina (Sam) Yoder of Taylorsville, NC, Dennis (Kelli) Miller of Uniontown OH; 33 grandchildren; 82 great-grandchildren; brother, Roman Wagler; and a sister, Esther Gingerich. She was preceded in death by six brothers; one sister; and four grandchildren

Friends may call Tuesday, October 15th from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 pm at the Hartville Conservative Mennonite Church, 10547 Market Ave., Uniontown, OH. 44685. Funeral services Wednesday, October 16th at 10:00 am at the same location. Burial will take place at the Pleasant View Amish/Mennonite Cemetery.

(Hopkins Lawver, UNIONTOWN, 330-733-6271)

Published in The Repository on Oct. 15, 2019
