Kevin A. Parks
Age 56, of East Rochester, died Sunday Aug. 4, 2019. He was born July 6, 1963 in Canton to Daniel Parks of East Rochester and the late Kay Jean (Ackerman) Parks. He served as a US Marine and he was a Union Carpenter Local #69 in Canton for many years. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson and hunting and fishing.
In addition to his father, he is survived by a daughter, Gina Marie Cowgill of Canton; a son, Daniel Clinton Parks; two sisters, Kathy Parks of East Canton, Kristine Edwards of Pekin; a brother, Michael Proctor of Minerva and two grandchildren. He is preceded in death by a step mother, Judith Lee (Loughley) Parks.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home with Rev. Fredrick Bays officiating. Calling hours will be held 2 hours prior to the services at the funeral home. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.
Gotschall-Hutchison
330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Aug. 6, 2019