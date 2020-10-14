1/1
KEVIN ANTHONY MONROE Sr.
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share KEVIN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kevin Anthony Monroe, Sr.

68, passed away on October 12, 2020, following an extended illness. He was born in Canton on October 29, 1951 to Joseph R. and Elizabeth T. (Sharpe) Monroe. Kevin was a graduate of Malvern High School Class of 1969. He received his B.A. in Political Science from Mount Union College and his M.A in Public Administration from University of Akron. Kevin was the Superintendent of Public Works for the City of Canton retiring in 2014. A dedicated family man, Kevin loved music and singing, He was a member of First Baptist Church of Malvern.

He is survived by his wife, Francine Joy (Craig) Monroe, whom he married on May 25, 1974; their children, Kevin Monroe, Jr. and Candice Monroe; granddaughter, Leahna Warfield; siblings, William (Andrea) Monroe and Dietra Turner. In addition to his parents, Kevin was preceded in death by his daughter, Patrice Monroe-Warfield; and his brothers, Tyrone and Keith Monroe.

Friends and family may call at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 2 pm-4 pm. A Home Going Celebration will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 10:30 am in the funeral home, Pastor Henry J. Payden, Jr officiating. Funeral services will be live streamed at www.paquelet.com Burial will follow at East Union Lawn Cemetery. The family will hold another Celebration of Life once Covid-19 restrictions are lifted. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home. Messages of condolence and support may be sent to the family at: www.paquelet.com Memorial contributions may be made to LifeBanc, 4775 Richmond Road, Cleveland OH, 44128 or Transplant House of Cleveland, 2029 East 115th ST., Cleveland, Ohio 44106.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Service
10:30 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Paquelet Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved