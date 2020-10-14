Kevin Anthony Monroe, Sr.
68, passed away on October 12, 2020, following an extended illness. He was born in Canton on October 29, 1951 to Joseph R. and Elizabeth T. (Sharpe) Monroe. Kevin was a graduate of Malvern High School Class of 1969. He received his B.A. in Political Science from Mount Union College and his M.A in Public Administration from University of Akron. Kevin was the Superintendent of Public Works for the City of Canton retiring in 2014. A dedicated family man, Kevin loved music and singing, He was a member of First Baptist Church of Malvern.
He is survived by his wife, Francine Joy (Craig) Monroe, whom he married on May 25, 1974; their children, Kevin Monroe, Jr. and Candice Monroe; granddaughter, Leahna Warfield; siblings, William (Andrea) Monroe and Dietra Turner. In addition to his parents, Kevin was preceded in death by his daughter, Patrice Monroe-Warfield; and his brothers, Tyrone and Keith Monroe.
Friends and family may call at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 2 pm-4 pm. A Home Going Celebration will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 10:30 am in the funeral home, Pastor Henry J. Payden, Jr officiating. Funeral services will be live streamed at www.paquelet.com
Burial will follow at East Union Lawn Cemetery. The family will hold another Celebration of Life once Covid-19 restrictions are lifted. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home. Messages of condolence and support may be sent to the family at: www.paquelet.com
Memorial contributions may be made to LifeBanc, 4775 Richmond Road, Cleveland OH, 44128 or Transplant House of Cleveland, 2029 East 115th ST., Cleveland, Ohio 44106.
