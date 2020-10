Kevin Anthony Monroe, Sr.Friends and family may call at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 2 pm-4 pm. A Home Going Celebration will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 10:30 am in the funeral home, Pastor Henry J. Payden, Jr officiating. Funeral services will be live streamed at www.paquelet.com Burial will follow at East Union Lawn Cemetery. The family will hold another Celebration of Life once Covid-19 restrictions are lifted. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home. Messages of condolence and support may be sent to the family at: www.paquelet.com Memorial contributions may be made to LifeBanc, 4775 Richmond Road, Cleveland OH, 44128 or Transplant House of Cleveland, 2029 East 115th ST., Cleveland, Ohio 44106.Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory, 330-833-3222