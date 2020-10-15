Dearest Fran,



My heart is filled with such sadness at the loss of your husband. Our entire family offers you and your family our deepest condolences. Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior, (without fail) stand by us when we lose our loved ones both recently and in the past. Through His grace and mercy, He promises to stay close to those with a broken heart.



You’re a wonderful caring person Fran; I sensed that the moment I met you. I know that God will see you through your grief and set you back on solid ground. His mercy endures forever.



With Great Sympathy,



Debra’s Aunt Rita and Family



Rita M Tyson

Friend