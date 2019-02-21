The Repository Obituaries
|
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
330-833-4839
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel at Sunset Hill Burial Park
Kevin B. Williams


1956 - 2019 Obituary
Kevin B. Williams Obituary
Kevin B. Williams

age 62 of Massillon, passed away Feb. 19, 2019. Born on July 7, 1956, in McArthur, Ohio; a son to the late Vern and Mildred Williams (Rudy). He is also preceded in death by his step brother, Keith Rudy. Kevin is survived by his step dad, Dale Rudy; sister, Sandy Gaddis; step sisters, Kim Owens and Kendra Cattarin; step brother, Kevan Rudy; and numerous friends and extended family.

Graveside service will be held in the Chapel at Sunset Hill Burial Park at 11 am on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.

Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home

330-833-4839

www.paquelet.com
Published in The Repository on Feb. 21, 2019
