Kevin B. Williams
age 62 of Massillon, passed away Feb. 19, 2019. Born on July 7, 1956, in McArthur, Ohio; a son to the late Vern and Mildred Williams (Rudy). He is also preceded in death by his step brother, Keith Rudy. Kevin is survived by his step dad, Dale Rudy; sister, Sandy Gaddis; step sisters, Kim Owens and Kendra Cattarin; step brother, Kevan Rudy; and numerous friends and extended family.
Graveside service will be held in the Chapel at Sunset Hill Burial Park at 11 am on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
330-833-4839
www.paquelet.com
Published in The Repository on Feb. 21, 2019