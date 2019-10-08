|
Kevin J. McMillen
Kevin J. "Doc" McMillen, age 54, of Alliance, passed away Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 at Alliance Community Hospital. He was born April 23, 1965 in Canton, Ohio to Robert A. McMillen and Helen L. (Tournoux) McMillen. Kevin attended Marlington and was self-employed/owner of K M Masonry LLC. He loved softball and was inducted into the Stark County Softball Hall of Fame under coach Rick Keyes. He also loved to play golf and euchre.
Survivors include his wife, Denise (Haupt) McMillen, whom he married Aug. 21, 1999; daughter, Samantha (Seth) Gurung of Newport News, Va; granddaughter, Kennedy; grandson, Cooper Gurung; sisters, Chris (Mike) Pacheco of Colorado, Cathy Teagle of North Canton, Cindy (Harry) Washinski of Pennsylvania; brothers, Casey McMillen of Homeworth and Greg McMillen of Cincinnati; business partner and friend, Brian Willis; mother-in-law, Mary Haupt; and many nieces and nephews. Kevin was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Jack Teagle; and family dog, Billy Bob.
A Memorial Service will be held at Noon Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home with Pastor David Ashbrook officiating. Visitation will be held from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11th and also Saturday the 12th from 11 a.m. till the time of the service. Arrangements are by Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home, 75 S. Union Ave., Alliance, OH 44601. Friends may register online at www.ctcfuneral.com.
Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home, 330-823-1050
Published in The Repository on Oct. 8, 2019