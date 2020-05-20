Kevin M. Skeeles



passed away at Lawnwood Regional Medical Center in Fort Pierce, FL., in the early morning hours of May 1, 2020 after battling an extended illness.



He was 54 years old.



Kevin was born in Canton, Ohio, on May 13, 1965. After spending his childhood in Louisville, Ohio, Kevin moved to Canton graduating from, GlenOak High School class of 1983, studying vocational drafting. He later settled in the central Florida area.



Kevin is survived by his wife, Sharon (Diercks) Skeeles; his grandparents, Jean and Ken Cook; his brother, Chris (Teresa) Skeeles; niece, Alyssa; and nephew, Christopher. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald D. Skeeles and Melissa (Chenot) Hughes.



