KEVIN M. SKEELES
1965 - 2020
Kevin M. Skeeles

passed away at Lawnwood Regional Medical Center in Fort Pierce, FL., in the early morning hours of May 1, 2020 after battling an extended illness.

He was 54 years old.

Kevin was born in Canton, Ohio, on May 13, 1965. After spending his childhood in Louisville, Ohio, Kevin moved to Canton graduating from, GlenOak High School class of 1983, studying vocational drafting. He later settled in the central Florida area.

Kevin is survived by his wife, Sharon (Diercks) Skeeles; his grandparents, Jean and Ken Cook; his brother, Chris (Teresa) Skeeles; niece, Alyssa; and nephew, Christopher. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald D. Skeeles and Melissa (Chenot) Hughes.

Published in The Repository on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fountain Funeral Home - Avon Park
507 US 27 North
Avon Park, FL 33825
(863) 453-3134
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Fountain Funeral Home
