Kevin Martin Morris
51, passed away of a heart attack on Friday, May 10, 2019 in Washington, Pa. Kevin was born on April 9, 1968 in Canton, Ohio to Robert and Barbara (Hannigan) Morris. He attended St. Paul School, Hoover High School and Ohio University. Kevin proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy and still maintained great relationships with many shipmates. Kevin's avionics training led to his career as a technician, most recently with Rapiscan. Kevin was an avid Notre Dame fan and followed the Pittsburg Steelers. He never met a stranger and always took an interest in all he came in contact with.
Kevin is survived by his parents Robert and Barbara Morris; siblings, Mike (Darla), Jeff (Sue), Eric (Vicki), Matt (Andrea), and Pam (Bryan) Warstler; beloved nieces and nephews, Jordan, Jenna, Jocelyn (Austin), Jake, Kelsey (Adam), Joe, Drew, Michaela, Savannah, Tucker, Ryan, Renee, Jay, and Elizabeth; and many friends.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the . Visitation will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home (NORTH CANTON CHAPEL) 801 Pittsburg Ave NW where Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on May 23, 2019