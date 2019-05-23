Home

Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
Memorial service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Morris
Kevin Martin Morris


1968 - 2019
Kevin Martin Morris Obituary
Kevin Martin Morris

51, passed away of a heart attack on Friday, May 10, 2019 in Washington, Pa. Kevin was born on April 9, 1968 in Canton, Ohio to Robert and Barbara (Hannigan) Morris. He attended St. Paul School, Hoover High School and Ohio University. Kevin proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy and still maintained great relationships with many shipmates. Kevin's avionics training led to his career as a technician, most recently with Rapiscan. Kevin was an avid Notre Dame fan and followed the Pittsburg Steelers. He never met a stranger and always took an interest in all he came in contact with.

Kevin is survived by his parents Robert and Barbara Morris; siblings, Mike (Darla), Jeff (Sue), Eric (Vicki), Matt (Andrea), and Pam (Bryan) Warstler; beloved nieces and nephews, Jordan, Jenna, Jocelyn (Austin), Jake, Kelsey (Adam), Joe, Drew, Michaela, Savannah, Tucker, Ryan, Renee, Jay, and Elizabeth; and many friends.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the . Visitation will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home (NORTH CANTON CHAPEL) 801 Pittsburg Ave NW where Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on May 23, 2019
