KIARA LEE YOUNG-GILMORE
2006 - 2020
Kiara Lee Young-Gilmore

14, of Massillon, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. She was born on June 25, 2006 in Youngstown. Kiara attended Rebecca Stallman Southgate Elementary School in Canton, where she was in the 8th grade. Kiara being an only child was loved by her family. Kiara shared the love of God with everyone she met with her awesome smile, and laughter. She exuded joy each day of her life. Kiara had a sense of discernment at an early age. She knew if someone was sincere or not. If you were ever around her causing confusion, she would verbally let you know she was not pleased with your actions. Just being in her presence could turn a bad day into a good day. The anointing of God covered her.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her mother, Danyale L. Clark; grandparents, Bryan and Stacy Frazier; uncles and aunts: Uthman (Monique) Batin, Lonie (Annette) Conley, Gary Conley, Armelee Burney, Dorothy Jean Harot, Doretha (Fredrick) Street, Barbara Conley, Cynthia Ray, Yvonne R. Conley and Shelia Conley. Kiara was preceded in death by her grandfather, Daniel Clark; great-grandparents, Annie Mae Conley and Anthony Conley; and her uncles, Willie Conley and James A. Conley; and an aunt, Linda Lou Brady.

Friends and family may call from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at the Paquelet Funeral Home, Massillon, a Home Going Celebration will follow at 11 a.m., Pastor Rick L. Peterson, officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. Messages of support may be sent to the family at:

www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222

Published in The Repository on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
OCT
28
Service
11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
