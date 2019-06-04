Home

Kim R. Steinmetz

Kim R. Steinmetz Obituary
Kim R. Steinmetz

Age 66, of Canton, passed away unexpectedly Saturday June 1, 2019. He was born April 28, 1953 to the late Virgil and Bernice (Moock) Steinmetz. Kim was a 1971 graduate of Canton South High School and retired from the Canton Christian Home in 2018. He was a member of First Christian Church.

In addition to his parents, Kim is preceded in death by his brother, Keith Steinmetz; mother-in-law, Carole Halter. Kim is survived by his wife, Kimberly S. (Halter) to whom he was married 41 years; two children, Jennifer (Douglas) Griffing and Scott (Robyn) Steinmetz; four grandchildren, Landen and Jillian Griffing, Dane and Nora Steinmetz; father-in-law, Ramon Halter; sister-in-law, Kris (Bill) Hayhurst; brother-in-law, Steven (Tom Dooley) Halter; nieces and nephews, T.J. (Jayme Valentine) Steinmetz, Abby (Bill) Veigel, Kyle (Marilyn) Hayhurst and Ali Hayhurst.

Funeral services will be Thursday June 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home. Burial will be in Melscheimer Cemetery. Friends and family will be received Wednesday 5-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Canton Christian Home or Akron Children's Hospital Burn Center. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Repository on June 4, 2019
