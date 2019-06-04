|
Kim R. Steinmetz
Age 66, of Canton, passed away unexpectedly Saturday June 1, 2019. He was born April 28, 1953 to the late Virgil and Bernice (Moock) Steinmetz. Kim was a 1971 graduate of Canton South High School and retired from the Canton Christian Home in 2018. He was a member of First Christian Church.
In addition to his parents, Kim is preceded in death by his brother, Keith Steinmetz; mother-in-law, Carole Halter. Kim is survived by his wife, Kimberly S. (Halter) to whom he was married 41 years; two children, Jennifer (Douglas) Griffing and Scott (Robyn) Steinmetz; four grandchildren, Landen and Jillian Griffing, Dane and Nora Steinmetz; father-in-law, Ramon Halter; sister-in-law, Kris (Bill) Hayhurst; brother-in-law, Steven (Tom Dooley) Halter; nieces and nephews, T.J. (Jayme Valentine) Steinmetz, Abby (Bill) Veigel, Kyle (Marilyn) Hayhurst and Ali Hayhurst.
Funeral services will be Thursday June 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home. Burial will be in Melscheimer Cemetery. Friends and family will be received Wednesday 5-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Canton Christian Home or Akron Children's Hospital Burn Center. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.
Kreighbaum-Sanders
330-484-2525
Published in The Repository on June 4, 2019