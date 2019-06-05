|
Kim R. Steinmetz
Funeral services will be Thursday June 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home. Burial will be in Melscheimer Cemetery. Friends and family will be received Wednesday 5-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Canton Christian Home or Akron Children's Hospital Burn Center. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.
Kreighbaum-Sanders
330-484-2525
Published in The Repository on June 5, 2019
