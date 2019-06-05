Home

Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
Kim R. Steinmetz Obituary
Kim R. Steinmetz

Funeral services will be Thursday June 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home. Burial will be in Melscheimer Cemetery. Friends and family will be received Wednesday 5-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Canton Christian Home or Akron Children's Hospital Burn Center. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525
Published in The Repository on June 5, 2019
