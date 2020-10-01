Kimberly A.Bossickage 51, of Massillon, OH, passed away on September 11, 2020. She was born in Canton, OH, on January 19, 1969 to Donald Bossick and the late Lenora Bossick.In addition to her mother, Kimberly is preceded in death by her in-laws, Mr. and Mrs. Paul Bossick; and son, Patrick Blankenship; brothers, James Bossick, Timothy Bossick;and uncle, Bob Bossick. She is survived by her father, Donald Bossick; and son, Michael Whitmyer.In following her wishes, Kimberly will be cremated and laid to rest on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.. at Calvary Cemetery, 3469 Lincoln Way E., Massillon, OH 44646.For those wishing to send condolences please visit:Reed Funeral Home,330-477-6721