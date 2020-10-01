1/1
KIMBERLY A. BOSSICK
1969 - 2020
Kimberly A.

Bossick

age 51, of Massillon, OH, passed away on September 11, 2020. She was born in Canton, OH, on January 19, 1969 to Donald Bossick and the late Lenora Bossick.

In addition to her mother, Kimberly is preceded in death by her in-laws, Mr. and Mrs. Paul Bossick; and son, Patrick Blankenship; brothers, James Bossick, Timothy Bossick;

and uncle, Bob Bossick. She is survived by her father, Donald Bossick; and son, Michael Whitmyer.

In following her wishes, Kimberly will be cremated and laid to rest on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.. at Calvary Cemetery, 3469 Lincoln Way E., Massillon, OH 44646.

For those wishing to send condolences please visit:

www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home,

330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Oct. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
