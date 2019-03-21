|
|
Kimberly D. Shelt 1964-2019
54, formerly of Massillon, more recently of Wilmot, passed away March 14, 2019. Born October 24, 1964, Kim graduated from Massillon Washington High School with the Class of 1983, and had been employed with Nickles Bakery for the last 15 years.
Preceded in death by her parents; Kim is survived by her children, Ken (Shauna) Legg, of Beach City and Adriana (Brett) Forte, of Shippensburg, Pa.; three grandchildren and her sister, Carol.
Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Navarre. Burial will follow at Welty Cemetery in Beach City. The family will receive condolences one hour prior to the services Saturday, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. To view the full obituary and sign our on-line guestbook, please visit, www.atkinsonfeucht.com.
330-879-5433
Published in The Repository on Mar. 21, 2019