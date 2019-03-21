Home

POWERED BY

Services
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
23 E Wooster St
Navarre, OH 44662
(330) 879-5433
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
23 E Wooster St
Navarre, OH 44662
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
23 E Wooster St
Navarre, OH 44662
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for KIMBERLY SHELT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KIMBERLY D. SHELT


1964 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
KIMBERLY D. SHELT Obituary
Kimberly D. Shelt 1964-2019

54, formerly of Massillon, more recently of Wilmot, passed away March 14, 2019. Born October 24, 1964, Kim graduated from Massillon Washington High School with the Class of 1983, and had been employed with Nickles Bakery for the last 15 years.

Preceded in death by her parents; Kim is survived by her children, Ken (Shauna) Legg, of Beach City and Adriana (Brett) Forte, of Shippensburg, Pa.; three grandchildren and her sister, Carol.

Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Navarre. Burial will follow at Welty Cemetery in Beach City. The family will receive condolences one hour prior to the services Saturday, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. To view the full obituary and sign our on-line guestbook, please visit, www.atkinsonfeucht.com.









330-879-5433
Published in The Repository on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now