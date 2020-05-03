KIMBERLY J. MOZDEN
1971 - 2020
Kimberly J. Mozden

age 48, has been reunited in Heaven with her Beautiful Daughter, Allison Nicole Mozden. She passed away April 29, 2020 after a long courageous battle with cancer. She was born November 5, 1971, to William and the late Virginia Mae (Kutz) Bradshaw. Kim was a proud graduate of Canton McKinley High School and employed by the Dollar Bank. She was preceded in death by her mother, Virginia (Kutz) Bradshaw; her daughter, Allison Nicole Mozden; paternal grandparents, Paul and Betty Bradshaw; and her maternal grandparents, John and Gladys Kutz.

Survived by her loving husband, Rodney Mozden; two sons, Zachary (Morgan) Mozden and Nelson Mozden; father, William Bradshaw (Beverly); sisters, Julie (Angelo) Cice, Robin (Scott) Wantz; and brother, Eric (Stephanie) Laster; father-in- law, David (Sandy) Mozden; mother-in-law, Sandy ( Jim) Freetag; brother-in-law, David Mozden; uncles, Bruce Bradshaw and Steve (Terri) Bradshaw; and many nieces, nephews, cousins. Kim was a fun loving and was always taking pictures of her family. Words cannot express our love for her, and we will forever have her smile and loving heart embedded in our memories.

There will be a private burial with a Celebration when we all can be together to celebrate her life. In lieu of flower, please donate to your local cancer center in Kim's name. Arrangements are under the direction of Karlo-Libby Funeral Home.

Published in The Repository on May 3, 2020.
