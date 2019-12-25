|
|
In Loving Memory of
Kimberly S.
(Lewton) Ayers
7/14/1954 - 6/21/2018
Someday I know
I'll meet you, Someday,
I know not when,
To clasp your hand in a better land,
Never to part again.
Lonely is my home without you,
Life to me is
not the same,
My life would be
like Heaven,
Just to be together again.
I never thought that loneliness,
Could bring such bitter pain,
That memories could hurt me so,
And wound my heart again.
Yet even in despair
I know,
That every tear I shed,
Grief is the price of love,
Until we meet again.
Love beyond words,
Husband Keith
Published in The Repository on Dec. 25, 2019