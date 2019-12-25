Home

Kimberly S. (Lewton) Ayers

Kimberly S. (Lewton) Ayers In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of

Kimberly S.

(Lewton) Ayers

7/14/1954 - 6/21/2018

Someday I know

I'll meet you, Someday,

I know not when,

To clasp your hand in a better land,

Never to part again.



Lonely is my home without you,

Life to me is

not the same,

My life would be

like Heaven,

Just to be together again.



I never thought that loneliness,

Could bring such bitter pain,

That memories could hurt me so,

And wound my heart again.



Yet even in despair

I know,

That every tear I shed,

Grief is the price of love,

Until we meet again.



Love beyond words,

Husband Keith
Published in The Repository on Dec. 25, 2019
